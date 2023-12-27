Treven Brazier Basketball Tourney Benefits NAMI

By Julie Johansen

The Treven Brazier 3v3 Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 23 hosted 24 teams at the Emery County Recreation Center in Castle Dale. Sixteen teams were high school age and older while eight teams were middle school age or younger.

Participating teams came from Emery, Richfield, Price, Helper, Monroe, Green River and Wayne County. With the contributions, donations and company matches, the tournament raised $5,320, which was donated to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI).

The tournament was focused on becoming a celebration of life and a step toward understanding and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. Cade Brazier, Treven’s brother, opened the tournament stating, “We stand together on this court not just as athletes, but as a community.”

He continued, “The T-Buckets 3v3 basketball Tournament is in remembrance of a soul we all dearly miss: Treven. Treven was not just an athlete, but a friend to all. A kind spirit, an electric athlete, a brother and a son.”

Treven’s journey was far from easy, but Cade encouraged participants to remember him not just the athlete, but the person he was. Teven faced challenges, victories and defeats like all of us. Unfortunately, he faced a struggle that took him away from us. In Treven’s memory, all were encouraged to pledge to be more than competitors on the court, but also teammates in life to support others and know that mental health matters.

Cade wished to thank everyone who participated, contributed or donated, especially Quintin Sorensen and his family for their hard work and dedication getting this tournament going. If anyone has suggestions or would like to contribute to next year’s tournament, Cade would love to hear from anyone via email at caderade2123@gmail.com.