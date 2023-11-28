Trevor Robert Anderson passed away at his home in St. George, Utah, November 14, 2023. Trevor was born May 14, 1976 to Robert and Irene Anderson in Price, Utah.

Trevor worked in the coal mines in Carbon County for 11 years. He was currently employed as as maintenance manager at the Family Dollar Distribution Warehouse in St. George, Utah.

Trevor was an avid hunter and enjoyed all outdoor sports, camping, fishing and riding 4-wheeler.

Trevor was preceded in death by grandparents, Aldon and LaVee Anderson, Henry and Susanna Heppner, Sherline Riche and mother-in-law Leslie Riche.

He is survived by his wife Melissa, St. George, daughter Jeanine (Myron) Anderson, Orem, and four grandchildren. Parents Robert (Bonnie) Anderson, East Carbon, Irene Anderson, East Carbon, Ricky Riche, St. George, Sister Trina Anderson, Payson, UT, brother Tayt Anderson, East Carbon, sister-in-law and brother-in-law. Numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends.

There will be a celebration of life to be determined at a later date.