Trial Scheduled for Former Wellington Police Chief

Former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley appeared in court on Monday morning for charges he is facing regarding an incident that was brought to Wellington City official’s attention in early 2021.

Bradley is facing two charges, included one count of sexual battery, a Class A Misdemeanor, and one county of assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor. This is due to evidence that was presented of Bradley having inappropriate communication and contact with a former employee of Wellington City while he was chief as well as member of the city’s council.

When the allegation came to light, officials of the city not only terminated Bradley from his position as police chief, but also removed him from his seat on the city council.

During the hearing that took place on Monday morning, it was reported that the court found probable cause to bind the matter over for trial, while Bradley entered a plea of not guilty. The court also found it in the best interest of justice that the trial be conducted in Provo.

With this information presented, a number of hearings were set. The first is a pretrial conference in August, while the trial jury dates are Oct. 3 and 4 as well as Dec.12 and 13. It was stated that the hearings will not take place at the courthouse, but conducted remotely.