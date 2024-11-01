Trick or Treaters Visit Parkdale Health and Rehab Center

On Halloween afternoon, the residents of Parkdale Health and Rehab opened their doors and filled their bowls with treats for local trick-or-treaters.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., youngsters filled the hallways of the center to enjoy quality time with the residents and collect all sorts of treats, play games, visit with other trick-or-treaters and more.

“Thank you to everyone that came to our facility for trick or treating last night,” Parkdale shared. “Our residents had the time of their lives and absolutely loved seeing you and your families.”