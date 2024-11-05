Trinity Christian Center, PCPD Seek Information on Break-In and Theft

The Trinity Christian Center, which has an Outreach Center on 400 South in Price, recently experienced a break-in and theft. Currently, the center and the Price City Police Department (PCPD) are seeking information on this incident.

Patricia Nelson, wife of the pastor, stated that the thrift store employs people in the community that need a reference and work with the state to employ them and help them gain job skills such as running a cash register and customer service. The state then helps to support by paying the electric bill on the other end of the center, which is the emergency food pantry.

Nelson explained that this pantry is not like the food bank and is not available at all times. The center cannot pay a person’s bills, but they can feed them for a week or two in order to take some of the strain off. There has been some issues lately and, during this time of year, the center is doing all they can.

Nelson stated that the individual that broke into the store seemed to know what direction they were headed to, as they were able to lead themselves directly to the safe. The perpetrator took the safe, which had the payroll and over $1,000 from the weekend sales inside.

Stills from the camera footage can be found below, and anyone that has information regarding the possible identity of this individual is encouraged to contact Carbon County Dispatch at (435) 637-0890.