Trinity Community Outreach Center Strives to Give Back to Community

The Trinity Community Outreach Center has a goal of helping out those in the community. The center is solely funded by Trinity Church and does not get assistance from the state of Utah. Donations and purchases at the thrift store also help in running the center.

The thrift store must earn enough to not only pay employees, but to cover the electricity costs and all of the expenses of the Outreach Center. This is why the recent theft has hit the church so hard, as it took not only the payroll, but it took community resources along with it.

“We provide jobs for people that need training in customer service, cash registers and a good reference. We work with the state to help people coming from drug court and other areas that need a fresh start,” stated Patricia Nelson, wife of the church’s pastor.

The food pantry in the center differs from the Carbon Food Bank, as they are open more hours to help working people that may not be eligible for other assistance. The food pantry is open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Though the center receives donations from the Utah Food Bank, it is not always enough. In September, over 750 people were served and in October, 650 were served.