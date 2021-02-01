Trostle Wins Mont Harmon Spelling Bee for Third Year Running

The Mont Harmon Middle School Pirates have been practicing their spelling in preparation for the schoolwide spelling bee, which took place on Thursday, Feb. 4.

The participating students worked hard until the final three were chosen. These winners all displayed theirs strengths well, with Abigail Tharp coming in third, Hailey Heugly earning second place and Josiah Trostle once again earning the first place position.

Trostle has earned the first place spot for three years in a row, beginning in sixth grade. A teaching assistant to Mr. Stephens in the Magic the Gathering class, Trostle won his first bee in the area in his first year after moving to Carbon County from Pennsylvania.

Trostle’s parents remarked that he is very excited to have this running streak and has been challenging his younger sister, who is currently in the fourth grade and in the top three spellers at Bruin Point Elementary, to learn her spelling words.

Trostle’s sister will also join him and his fellow top spellers, Heugly and Tharp, at the district spelling bee. This is slated to take place at the Carbon School District Office on Feb. 18 beginning at 9 a.m.

All that attend are required to wear a mask and each speller is allowed to have four people in the audience. The three top spellers from the district will be invited to compete in the region spelling bee, which will be at the Moab Star Hall on March 9.