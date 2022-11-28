Trotters Brave the Cold on Turkey Day

By Julie Johansen

Early on Thanksgiving morning, about 60 participants braved the cold weather to run, walk or bike in the inaugural Ferron Fitness Turkey Trot. Some of the participants were from outside of Castle Valley, traveling from Spanish Fork and Idaho.

The 5K run started at Millsite Golf Course and ended at the fitness center at the fairgrounds in Ferron. While the participants were making their way down Canyon Road to the fitness center, names were drawn for the giveaway and prizes waited for everyone at the finish line.

The prizes were funded by Great Life and the Emery County Travel Bureau. Hot chocolate and drinks were also waiting for all to cap off the event.