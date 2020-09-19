Trump Administration Invests $245,000 in Essential Community Facilities for Six Utah Communities

Investments Support Public Safety, Historic Preservation, Elder Care

Press Release

The Trump Administration recently announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $245,750 to support essential community facilities, including rural fire departments, across the state of Utah.

“Today’s investments will directly support the kinds of things that make communities desirable places to live, including safety systems, historic preservation and care services,” said Randy Parker, Utah State Director for USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Utah in building stronger and healthier communities.”

Six rural Utah communities in four counties will use grant funding to help purchase equipment necessary to support essential community facilities.

Beaver City in Beaver County is receiving a $50,000 grant to assist in preserving the historic Beaver Opera House. Constructed in 1908, the building is one of the few remaining original opera houses in the state of Utah. This funding will aid in the completion of this renovation by helping to purchase furnishings and equipment to make the building usable once again.

Monroe City in Sevier County is receiving a $33,750 grant to purchase new kitchen equipment for the South Sevier Senior Center. The senior center provides 90 healthy meals a day, including 55 to homebound seniors, satisfying a need in the rural community.

Price City in Carbon County will use $49,500 in grant funds toward two police vehicles. The newly purchased police vehicles are all-wheel drive SUVs capable of handling extreme weather conditions common to this county.

Salina City in Sevier County will use a $50,000 grant to purchase fire response vehicles and equipment. The Salina City Fire Department’s fire truck is aged and outdated which burdens the community with costly repairs and insecurities. This project will help to purchase two fire trucks and replace related equipment to protect the health and safety of the community as well as volunteer firefighters.

Wayne County is receiving $12,500 in grant to help purchase new fire response equipment for the Wayne County Fire District. Equipment at two of the district’s locations is obsolete and must be replaced. The Teasdale station will replace a brush truck used for off-road fire response, and the Torrey station will replace a 30-year-old water tender.

Wellington City in Carbon County will use $50,000 in grant funds to help purchase a new fire truck. The Wellington City Fire Department’s emergency response vehicles are outdated and unreliable, requiring full replacement to continue offering support to a three-county area.

The projects are funded through the Community Facilities Grant Program and Economic Impact Initiative Grant Program. These programs offer assistance to public bodies, non-profits and federally-recognized Tribes to aid in the development of essential community facilities.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact the Utah state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care, and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/ut.