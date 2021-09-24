Tuesday is Trivia Night at Juniper Pizza Cafe

Darren Knott of Bill’s Home Furnishings developed a love of trivia after he began playing when he lived in Nashville. Trivia night was a big event there and was a regular weeknight activity that provided a chance to interact with others, enjoy delicious food and compete.

Upon moving to Price last year, Knott found that he missed trivia so much that he made the decision to start a trivia series in the area. From there, he contact Sherry Nehl of Juniper Pizza Cafe, who loved the idea and volunteered her pizzeria to be the location. Following a great deal of planning and organizing, Trivia Night began being hosted on Tuesday evenings in the spring.

Since then, the trivia night has been hosted each Tuesday evening at Juniper, which is located on Price City’s Main Street. Knott explained that trivia night is free and there are no commitments. For winners, there are first, second and third place prizes of $25, $15 and $10 gift cards, respectively, toward their next meal.

“We suggest people who are interested sign up with us on Facebook to get updates,” shared Knott. “And, we give out one free hint each week. In fact, Juniper Pizza Cafe has recently started a promotion giving away various items to teams that are playing, such as garlic breadsticks, etc.”

The Facebook page to follow for the mentioned updates can be found here. Trivia Night is hosted each Tuesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. and Knott stated that there are plans to continue playing as long as groups keep participating. There are usually about five to seven teams ranging from couples to groups of seven or eight individuals.

“Some people worry about being embarrassed by getting an answer wrong,” said Knott. “This is overcome by creating goofy team names, so no one has to know if you get one wrong.”

There is also a scoring system that allows teams to bet on their answers, depending on how confident they are, as well as a large bet on the final question. Knott explained that this final question can completely change the outcome of the game, depending on how many points are bet.

The Tuesday night trivia is based on general trivia questions, which range across subjects such as nursery rhymes, nicknames, sports, geology and the like. There is also a “Hot Topic” round, which challenges players on current events.

“We’ve found that the questions don’t favor any particular age group,” Knott said. “The teams that seem to do the best are ones that have a few old people, a few in the middle and a few young.”

In October, there are several theme nights planned that are based on Harry Potter, as well asp lans for other theme nights from popular TV shows such as The Office, Friends and more. Sample questions are “Who’s picture is on the $2 bill?”, “The free throw line is how far from the basket in the NBA?” and “Besides Britain, please name the other European country which currently has a queen as ruling monarch.”

Knott explained that they are also interested in sponsoring parties if there are any individuals or groups in the community looking for a fun event to round out the entertainment factor for company parties, get togethers or theme nights.