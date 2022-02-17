Turnover Woes for Pinnacle

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers found themselves in Montezuma Creek on Tuesday night to take on Whitehorse. It was a back-and-forth first half as the teams traded blows. By the break, Pinnacle had worked its way to a slight 25-21 lead.

The Raiders came out with a vengeance in the second half and retook the lead in the third quarter. The Panthers tried to break through once more, but Whitehorse held on to win 58-51.

Cole Barton, Michael Schmitz and Anthony Shumway led the Panthers with 17, 14 and 13 points, respectively. Shumway also had a massive night on the glass, bringing down 15 rebounds. Unfortunately, Pinnacle’s 27 turnovers proved costly in the season finale.

The Panthers (7-11, 3-5) will now await their seeding in the state tournament. The final RPI rankings will be released on Monday, Feb. 21.