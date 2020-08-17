Turnovers Derail Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery began its 2020 season at Millard on Friday night.

It was tied up at six after the first quarter when the Eagles found the end zone once more to go up 12-6. Millard again was on the move late in the first half and scored another touchdown with just over 30 seconds left.

The Spartans did not hang their heads and gained some positive yardage on first and second downs. On the last play of the half, Emery ran a hook-and-later play where Quintin Sorensen ran a curl route and caught a pass from Ryker Jensen. Sorensen immediately pitched the ball behind him to Jace Curtis, who found the edge and turned the quarter for a 61-yard touchdown. The score put Emery within seven points at the half, 19-12.

The Spartan defense held tough in the second half, keeping Millard off the board. Emery had several opportunities to potentially tie the game, including going for it on a fourth and goal, coming up just a yard short.

The Spartans were held scoreless in second half and turnovers killed their momentum. Millard scored in the final minute to make it 25-12 and went on to win by the same score.

Emery (0-1) will play North Sanpete (1-0) on the road on Friday. The Hawks knocked the Spartans out of the playoffs last year by a score of 42-7.