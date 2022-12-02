Turnovers Haunt Spartans

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The first road game for the Spartans did not got the way they had hoped. Emery went into Wednesday night’s contest against South Summit with some momentum after going 3-0 to start the season. The Spartans played right with the Wildcats in the first half, but trailed by three (33-30) at the break.

The third quarter is when the game really got away from Emery. Turnovers were a problem all night and South Summit went on a run in the third quarter to gain a double-digit lead. Emery battled back in the fourth and made it a one-possession game late, but then had to foul and eventually lost 64-57.

Luke Justice led the team with 23 points while Talon Tuttle and Wade Stilson each added 10 points apiece. Zack Tuttle and Brett Rasmussen were the only other Spartans to score with eight and six points, respectively. Emery will need to clean up its game and get more players involved on the offensive end in order to find consistency, especially as the competition will only get stiffer from here.

Up next, the Spartans (3-1) will travel to play Millard (3-0) next Wednesday before hosting Union (1-2) on Friday.