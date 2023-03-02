Turnovers Plague Pirates

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

It was a tough matchup for the #15 Pirates as they took on the #2 Mustangs on Wednesday evening. Ball security, or the lack thereof, quickly put the game out of reach.

Frequent turnovers led to fast-break points on the other end, giving Manila a 13-0 lead. The Mustangs would extend their run off the blocks to 19-1, giving them all they would need. Meanwhile, Green River struggled on the offensive end and went on to lose 75-24.

Joe Vollmer and Raul Mendoza led the Pirates with eight and six points, respectively. Green River will now face a familiar foe, #10 Pinnacle, in the consolation bracket at 7 p.m. on Thursday.