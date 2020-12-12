Tuttle and Co. Drown Tigers *Photo Gallery*

Neither Emery nor Hurricane could find a rhythm in the opening quarter of their match on Saturday afternoon. As a result, each team only mustered eight points after one quarter of play. The Lady Spartans opened it up in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 22-7 behind Tambrie Tuttle’s 14 first-half points. Tuttle found the majority of her points at the foul line. In fact, 10 of her final 23 points came from the charity strike.

Emery kept the pedal to the metal in the second half, shutting down the Tigers’ offense with tight defense. The Lady Spartans went on to win the game 67-30. Baylee Jacobson added 12 points while Brynn Gordon came off the bench and recorded several rebounds.

Next, Emery (2-2) will travel to play Salem Hills (3-1) on Friday.

Photos by Dusty Butler