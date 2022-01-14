Tuttle Named 3A Coach of the Year

Photos Courtesy of Steven Gordon

On Wednesday, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) hosted its Distinguished Service Award luncheon in Orem at the Sleepy Ridge Golf Course. The entire UHSAA Executive Committee along with distinguished guests gathered to recognize those individuals who have proven success and exemplified a positive influence to high schools students.

Various awards were presented including Coach of the Year, Speech Educator of the Year, Music Educator of the year and Theatre Educator of the Year to name a few. One such recipient was Emery’s very own Lynn Tuttle as he was named the 3A Coach of the Year. The distinguished award covers all sports in the 3A classification, both boys and girls. Tuttle was the nominee coming out of Region 12 for his continued success over the past several years. “Lynn gets his teams to compete year after year and has a lot of success both on and off the floor with his teams,” read the nomination letter. Tuttle has lead the Lady Spartans to several Region Championships and four State Championship games, where Emery has won two of those contest. He has also coached a number of players that have gone on to continue their basketball careers at the collegiate level.

Tuttle made a brief statement after receiving the prestigious award. “The experiences we have in high school often shape us for the rest of our lives. Being involved in activities, specifically high school sports, teaches teamwork, responsibility, self-discipline, accountability and respect for other. Those that participate in high school activities can feel a sense of belonging which can contribute to overall good heath.”

Congratulations to Coach Tuttle for his hard work and dedication to the Spartans program and for being named the 3A Coach of the Year.