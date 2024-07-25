Tuttle Sentenced in Murder of Emery County Man by Soup Can

In July of 2023, Zachary James Tuttle, now 38 years old, was apprehended in Emery County following the death of a local that had allegedly been beaten to death by a can of soup during a drunken argument.

An Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy was dispatched to speak to the 14-year-old child that had called in the incident, who turned out to be the child of Tuttle. The deputy was informed by the witness that their father had been drinking with another male subject and they began to fight.

Following his conversation with the minor, who stated that Tuttle had been trying to convince him to drink and eventually backhanded him before the victim stepped in, the deputy travelled to the scene of the crime to assess the situation. It was reported that Tuttle had blood on his hands when he opened the door for the deputy and that Tuttle claimed the blood was his.

According to the deputy, Tuttle was so intoxicated that he needed to be held to avoid falling. The deputy eventually discovered the victim lying face-up in a pool of blood, seemingly severely beaten. It was reported that the deputy had been advised that a can of soup appeared to be what was used to beat the victim.

In May of this year, Tuttle pled guilty to the charge of murder. At the end of June, Tuttle faced his sentencing. Based on the conviction of murder, Tuttle was sentenced to an indeterminate term of not less than 15 years, and which may be life, in the Utah State Prison. The court recommended that Tuttle serve a lengthy sentence before being considered for parole, as the crime was deemed brutal.