Two Carbon County Residents to be Featured on Judge Judy

Two Carbon County residents, Dana Pizzuto and Amanda Maestas, will be featured on Thursday’s edition of Judge Judy.

Pizzuto suffered a heart attack in the beginning of June 2020 and was pronounced dead for a total of ten minutes. She had to be resuscitated twice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pizzuto went to Pinnacle Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for 20 days of rehab.

While receiving the rehabilitation at Pinnacle, Pizzuto met a woman that acted as her certified nursing assistant (CNA). Pizzuto believes that she saw that she had expensive makeup and honed in. From there, the nurse decided to be Pizzuto’s personal CNA outside of the facility. Pizzuto claimed that she lent Maestas a lot of money while she allegedly did not do her work.

Many instances took place between Pizzuto and Maestas and a civil court case was filed against Maestas in Price, which was served on Jan. 4 by the Carbon County Sheriff.

Following more conflict, Pizzuto was sent an overnight package on Feb. 1 from Judge Judy, who wished for the duo to visit her courtroom. The episode was filmed on Wednesday, March 31. Judge Judy reportedly ruled in Pizzuto’s favor for the amount of $2,000, which was lent to Maestas following a personal story supplied to Pizzuto and allegedly never returned.

This episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 27 and will be the first case of the episode.