Two for One

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, the Dinos took a trip to play Grand and San Juan. First in Moab, Carbon brought it to the Red Devils for a 4-1 win. Lindsey Snow won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in first singles while Elizabeth Blackburn looked strong in second singles 6-2, 6-0. In third singles, Ella Anderson won 6-1, 6-1.

Hannah Ludington and Isadora Netto had a huge come-from-behind victory in first doubles 1-6, 6-6 (7-5), 7-5. Meanwhile, Allen Ison and Lyndie Richardson battled hard but fell 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Carbon then moved onto Blanding, where they dominated the Broncos. Snow and Blackburn went a perfect 6-0, 6-0 to make a statement. Anderson and the duo of Ludington and Netto were also impressive with their 6-1, 6-1 victories. Lastly, Richardson and Veronica Cartwright won 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 to complete the 5-0 sweep.