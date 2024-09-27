Two Price City Lifeguards Commended for Lifesaving Actions

During the Price City Council meeting, which was hosted at its new time of 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening, Price City Police Department (PCPD) Chief Brandon Sicilia was joined by Tamara Gray, Price City Desert Wave Pool Facilities Manager, for the recognition and commendation of two lifeguards for a lifesaving event that took place during International Days.

Chief Sicilia stated that the free swimming that is hosted during International Days is one of the busiest segments of the celebration and first responders were dispatched to the pool on an emergency drowning call. Minutes prior to the emergency incident, a 14-year-old male was enjoying the pool with his mother and 12-year-old brother.

He swam to the deep end to retrieve a pool toy and went underwater, inhaling water. At this time, Lifeguard Duryan Salle was attentively guarding the swimmers and noticed the male floating up to the water’s surface.

Salle jumped into action and rushed into the pool. He was able to get the victim to the side of the pool and the second lifeguard, Tianna Peacock, ran to assist him. Together, they were able to remove the 14-year-old from the pool and it was then that Peacock realized he was not breathing.

The duo began performing lifesaving measures that they had been trained on. Through their quick efforts and hard work, the victim was able to make a recovery. The duo were presented with the Chief’s Commendation and Lifesaving Award.

“In recognition of your life saving actions on the afternoon of July 26, 2024, at the Price City Desert Wave Pool,” the award read. “Putting yourself in harm’s way to put a member of our community first, with great courage and dedication.”

Both Salle and Peacock spoke, with Salle stating that he wondered every day if the 14-year-old was alright. They both expressed their happiness to hear that he had made a recovery and Chief Sicilia stated that he spoken with the victim’s mother, who was very appreciative. Peacock and Salle received a standing ovation from the crowd.