At approximately 3:42 p.m., an accident occurred at the 600 East 100 North intersection adjacent to ETV News with no reported injuries.

The driver of a white Jeep Cherokee was attempting to cross 100 North when it was struck on the front passenger side by a Ford F-150 heading eastbound.

The impact caused the Jeep to veer off, onto the rock corridor on the corner of 600 East 100 North.