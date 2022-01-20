U-REDI Brings Build Back Better Opportunities to Carbon and Emery Counties

By Traci Bishop and Julie Johansen

Utah Rural Energy Diversification and Innovation (U-REDI) hosted a number of events on Jan. 13 and 14 in order to receive public comment and further input on two potential projects, part of the Build Back Better program, in Carbon and Emery counties.

The events began with an open house that was hosted at the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) in Price on Thursday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. The open house welcomed all from the community to attend to learn more about the projects, the program and U-REDI as well as enjoy a meal and give their comments.

It was explained that gathering comments about these projects is an important step for the final proposal that will be submitted to compete for the Build Back Better Award.

The two proposed projects for the area are an expansion of the USU Eastern Aviation Program at the Carbon County airport as well as improvements to the San Rafael Energy Research Center. The purpose of these improvements and the program overall is to provide coal-reliant communities with diverse resources.

The tour continued when all were welcomed to the airport on Friday morning for a presentation on the Aviation Maintenance Campus. It was stated that this will bring new opportunities for students, as well as business expansion, in Southeastern Utah.

While speaking on the program, with current students present, a proposal of the USU Hangar 1 was presented to the attendees with detailed explanation on what exactly is needed for the program and the benefits that it will provide. The Aircraft Maintenance Technician program through USU Eastern gives great training that supports high-paying careers and will expand the economic opportunities throughout the region.

The events then moved to Emery County with a tour at the San Rafael Energy Research Center. Emery County Commissioner Lynn Sitterud led the group of attendees through the three labs at the center.

The center was established in 2019 to find alternatives to the fossil fuel being used to power the generators at the power plants located in Emery County. The discussion and viewing began in the coal gasification lab and advanced through the molten salt/thorium lab.

The group then toured the outer building where a coal combustion station is set up, which also tests other forms of fuel for combustion. Jeremy Pearson was introduced to the group as the newly hired director of the research center. The tour concluded with a dinner and second open house that was hosted in Castle Dale.

Those that missed the opportunity to attend and make a comment during these tours and open houses are still able to have their voices heard. Public comments are being accepted until Feb. 1 and may be submitted here.