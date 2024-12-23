U.S. Postal Service Christmas Schedule

USPS Press Release

No Regular Mail Delivery, Retail Services Closed

In observance of the Christmas Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail services, and there will be no regular mail deliveries on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Normal retail, delivery, and collection schedules will resume Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores.

For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

Get an email preview of mail and packages coming soon to your mailbox. Sign up for Informed Delivery at https://informeddelivery.com.

For a full list of holiday observances please see the holiday and events page on our website.

As of Dec. 20, we have accepted nearly 8.4 billion pieces of mail and packages since Thanksgiving. We are ready for the rest of the holiday season as we roll into the final weekend before Christmas. Dec. 21 was our recommended last day for Priority Mail Express packages to reach their destination in time for the holiday.