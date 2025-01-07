U.S. Postal Service Day of Mourning Schedule

USPS Press Release
In observance of the national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, the Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service on Thursday, January 9, 2025. USPS will provide limited package delivery service on that day.
Normal retail, delivery, and collection schedules will resume Friday, January 10, 2025.
- Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores.
- For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup, and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.
- Get an email preview of mail and packages coming soon to your mailbox. Sign up for Informed Delivery at https://informeddelivery.com.