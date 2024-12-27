U.S. Postal Service New Year’s Day Schedule

USPS Press Release

No Regular Mail Delivery, Retail Services Closed

In observance of the New Year’s Day holiday, Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail services, and there will be no regular mail deliveries on Wednesday, January 1, 2024.

Normal retail, delivery, and collection schedules will resume Thursday, January 2, 2024.

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy, and convenient stores.

For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com, where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

Get an email preview of mail and packages coming soon to your mailbox. Sign up for Informed Delivery at https://informeddelivery.com.

For a full list of holiday observances please see the holiday and events page on our website.