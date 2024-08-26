Castleview Hospital Press Release

On Monday, August 19, 2024, U.S. Representative John Curtis (R-UT) visited Castleview Hospital in Price, UT. During his visit, Representative Curtis met with hospital leaders and toured the facility. Included is a photo from the visit as well as quotes from Representative Curtis and Greg Cook, CEO Castleview Hospital about the Representative’s visit.

“I was so pleased to visit Price and the great staff at Castleview Hospital who are providing valuable care to rural Utahns. Castleview and other rural hospitals are vital, providing essential care in areas where medical services can take long hours to drive to. They are not just healthcare providers but lifelines for the communities they serve.”

S. Representative John Curtis

“The caregivers at Castleview Hospital very much appreciate Representative Curtis taking the time to visit our hospital and learn about the great work we do every day. Representative Curtis has been a champion for rural healthcare in the United States House of Representatives. We will continue working with Representative Curtis and his team to ensure our region’s healthcare needs are met.”