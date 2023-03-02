UDAF Addresses Cannabis Program Scams

In response to increased scam attempts, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) issued a statement addressing these scams. UDAF Medical Cannabis Division Director Dr. Brandon Forsyth urged caution in the statement.

“It has been brought to our attention that there is a scam, or potentially multiple scams, being shared throughout the state making false claims that the individuals may be eligible to open their own cannabis dispensary,” the statement read. “We want to clarify that the Utah Medical Cannabis program does not allow for cannabis dispensaries outside of the allowed licensed pharmacies.”

The statement continuing, explaining that offers stating that individuals can create their own dispensaries are false and considered scams. Members of the public are encouraged not call any numbers or visit any websites associated with these scam materials.

“If an individual comes across any materials with these false claims or other suspicious materials, please contact the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Medical Cannabis Division at cannabis@utah.gov,” the statement concluded.