UDAF and USBE Announce $250,000 Utah-Grown Incentive Program to Benefit Children and Utah Farmers

Each year, Utah school and childcare centers serve over 88 million meals and snacks to children. As cost is a major barrier cited by both schools and farmers as to why more minimally processed Utah-grown fruits, vegetables, grains and meat are not included in school meals, this program serves to overcome that barrier and increase access to fresh, locally grown foods. With this program, Utah joins ten other states offering a locally-grown incentive program for school meals, including New Mexico, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Minnesota and New York.