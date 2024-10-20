UDAF Awards $1,000,000 Through the 2024 Utah Food Security Processing Grant

UDAF Press Release

Taylorsville, UT — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2024 Utah Food Security Processing Grant (UFSPG). Created in 2022, this grant program is designed to address critical deficiencies in Utah’s food supply chain by increasing processing capacity of locally grown and raised foods, thereby enhancing food security for residents across the state.

In response to the pressing need for stronger local food systems, the Utah State Legislature initially appropriated $1,000,000 to UDAF for this program in the 2022 legislative session. The success of this program was continued with additional $1,000,000 appropriations in the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions, totalling $3,000,000 to support the expansion of small meat, poultry, fruit, and vegetable processors.

“Utah has severe processing deficits for locally produced agricultural products,” said UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars. “Supporting the development of processing infrastructure is key to the long-term viability of the state’s agricultural producers, building a more secure regional food supply chain, and ensuring consumers have access to nutritious local products. This program has made immense impacts to the state’s food supply chain and we are grateful for the continued support of the State Legislature.”

This program has been highly successful, benefiting local farms and ranches, processing businesses, and has increased the availability of locally produced foods for consumers. During the 2024 application cycle; UDAF received 113 applications totaling over $10 million in requests. To date, UDAF has received over $34 million in requests and has awarded $3 million in funding through 60 grants to businesses located throughout the state. View the recipient map here.

2024 recipients include:

101 Custom Meats — Virgin, UT (Washington Co.)

3 Springs Land and Livestock — Kamas, UT (Summit Co.)

Apple Berry Farm — Logan, UT (Cache Co.)

Argyle Acres — Liberty, UT (Weber Co.)

Best Dough Bread, LLC — Blanding, UT (San Juan Co.)

Circle V Meat — Spanish Fork, UT (Utah Co.)

Davis Custom Meats — Ogden, UT (Weber Co.)

Eskelsen Orchards — Brigham City, UT (Box Elder Co.)

Final Cut Meats — St. George, UT (Washington Co.)

Golden Age Naturals LLC — American Fork, UT (Utah Co.)

Granato Foods — Draper, UT (Salt Lake Co.)

Heber Valley Artisan Cheese — Midway, UT (Wasatch Co.)

Heber Valley Milk — Midway, UT (Wasatch Co.)

Johnson Farms — Benson, UT (Cache Co.)

Juniper Meat Company — Willard, UT (Box Elder Co.)

Payson Fruit Growers — Payson, UT (Utah Co.)

Ranch 25 Family Farms — Portage, UT (Box Elder Co.)

Rhonda’s Fresh Produce — Morgan, UT (Morgan Co.)

Roo Crew Farms — Fielding, UT (Box Elder Co.)

Rowley’s South Ridge Farms — Santaquin, UT (Utah Co.)

Salsa Del Diablo — Salt Lake City, UT (Salt Lake Co.)

Utah Beef Producers — Richfield, UT (Sevier Co.)

For more information, visit https://ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant/