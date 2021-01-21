UDAF Celebrates 100 Years of Supporting Utah Agriculture and Food

Press Release

This year marks the 100th year in operation for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF). For the past century, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has proudly supported agricultural and food producers throughout the state.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food’s roots date back to the year of Utah’s statehood when the 1896 legislature formed the State Board of Horticulture, later combined with other agencies in 1921 to form the Department of Agriculture. Through records and photographs available in archives, we’re able to see that farmers even 100 or more years ago faced many of the same challenges familiar to us all today.

“Anniversaries like this centennial can be valuable to help us evaluate where we’ve been and where we’re going. I hope to take this opportunity to look to the future and build on the past,” said UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars.

Whether large or small, urban or rural, UDAF serves our farmers, ranchers and food producers as they provide us with safe and delicious food, build our economy, and conserve our beautiful mountain valleys and desert landscapes. As Utah’s population continues to grow and technologies continue to advance, UDAF’s programs and services will rise to meet the needs and challenges ahead. We look forward to the coming years with great optimism.