UDAF Seeks Proposals for $350,000 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

Press Release

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. This grant is available for projects designed to increase production, consumption and availability of fruits, vegetables and other specialty crops in Utah. The application window is open from Jan. 25 through April 27.

Eligible projects for the federally-funded Specialty Crop Block Grant Program should be designed to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in areas such as marketing, promotion, education, research and trade, and increasing child and adult nutrition knowledge and consumption of specialty crops. Specialty Crops are defined as fruits and vegetables, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture); a full list of specialty crops is available here.

This year, approximately $350,000 is available to the state of Utah. Individual producers, producer groups, organizations and associations, as well as state and local organizations, academia and other specialty crops stakeholders, are eligible to apply either as single entities or in combined efforts. Each project must demonstrate measurable benefits for the specialty crop industry and must assist more than just a single producer or company and must include an educational component.

Due to the increased awareness of and the need for a safe and local food supply during the pandemic, UDAF encourages agriculture and food producers to apply. For more information, visit https://ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program/. To apply and for any questions, email Calli Nielsen Forsyth at callinielsen@utah.gov