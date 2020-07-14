UDOT Announces Highway 10 Chipping Project

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) took time on Tuesday to share information about chipping that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be doing beginning next week.

Starting on July 20 at 7 a.m., UDOT will be chipping SR-10 from 100 South in Price to Blue Diamond Auto.

The CCSO cautioned that while the chipping is occurring, there will be no parking along the stretch, and UDOT has warned that vehicles left in the area will be removed.

A finish time for the project has not been announced at this time. Maintaining the speed limit is encouraged to avoid broken windows. Those with questions may contact the department at (435) 636-1470.