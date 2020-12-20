UDOT Announces Year-end Construction Totals for 2020

Continued investment keeps highways in good condition and helps accommodate statewide growth

Press Release

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) completed 135 projects statewide during 2020 with a total value of $1.05 billion. Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and UDOT is continually working to meet current and future transportation needs while keeping the existing highway system in good condition.

This year in Region Four, which includes 14 counties in central and southern Utah, UDOT completed 31 projects valued at $215 million. These widened highways, added passing lanes, repaved and reconstructed roads, and added safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife.

In Carbon County, a $22 million project was completed south of Price on S.R. 10. Crews widened S.R. 10 between 1150 South and 3200 South to add a center turn lane. In addition, UDOT added sidewalks, curb and gutter in several locations, upgraded storm drains, and widened shoulders on the highway. These improvements will help traffic flow more smoothly and enhance safety for drivers.

Work continued throughout the state on other significant highway projects in 2020, including the I-15 Express Lanes extension in Davis and Weber counties; U.S. 89 widening and reconstruction in Davis County; northbound I-15 widening and the construction of a collector/distributor system in Salt Lake County; U.S. 191 widening and reconstruction in Grand County; and the Southern Parkway extension in Washington County. Most of these projects will be completed in the next 12-24 months.

For the latest information on road conditions and traffic restrictions on Utah highways, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.