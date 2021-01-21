UDOT Requests Public Awareness of Snow Removal Operations

Parking lanes may become snow storage lanes

UDOT Press Release

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) would like to remind residents and businesses along state highways to help Keep all of Utah Moving by adhering to administrative law (Administrative Code R918-3-2.) regarding snow removal on state highways.

Within towns and where curb and gutter exist, the normal parking area off the travel lane may be used for snow storage by state forces. This provision helps the state more efficiently and safely secure travel routes for all roadway users during snowfall seasons. If an adjacent property owner would like snow storage removed, the property owner or local jurisdiction is responsible to move it.

Likewise, pushing snow off of local properties or adjoining streets onto the highway is prohibited and may pose an additional danger to plow operators and others and has the potential to result in property damage.

Thank you for your patience and assistance during such conditions.