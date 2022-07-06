UDOT Seeks Public Input on Statewide Rural Transportation Planning

Preliminary transportation goals and needs have been identified and are now available for public review

Press Release

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) wants the public’s input to contribute ideas on how to address transportation needs as part of the state’s Long-Range Rural Transportation Plan for rural areas throughout Utah.

This planning process is an opportunity to shape decisions regarding Utah’s rural transportation system needs for the next 25 to 30 years. Throughout the development of this plan, a variety of rural state roads in need of transportation improvements have been identified, and the public is invited to share their ideas to solve these needs. Some ideas may include adding travel or passing lanes, improving intersections, adding bike lanes or sidewalks, providing transit service, increasing signage, extending paved trails and more.

“This Rural Long Range Transportation Plan process is essential in developing projects and other solutions for 25 years or more into the future. UDOT is committed to providing meaningful public engagement opportunities to ensure the best outcome for all Utahns,” said Jay Aguilar, UDOT long-range planning manager. “While comments on the goals, needs and ideas are most helpful by Aug. 5, the public is encouraged to provide input at any time throughout the process.”

The public is encouraged to visit the project website at publicinput.com/udotplanning to share comments in the following ways: