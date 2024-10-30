UHP Releases Information on SR 96 Crash

At approximately 1:09 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, a collision occurred on SR 96. A Ford pickup was traveling westbound, while a semi was traveling eastbound, at milepost 17.5.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the driver of the pickup lost control on ice-covered roads and veered into the eastbound lane. The semi was struck head-on and the 54-year-old female passenger in the Ford sustained critical injuries, passing away from the impact.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital and was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. For the semi driver, a private vehicle transported them to a local hospital. For several hours during the crash investigation and cleanup, both directions of travel on SR 96 were closed.