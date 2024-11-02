UHP Releases Name of Victim in SR 96 Fatal Accident

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 29, a fatal accident occurred near mile marker 17.5 on SR 96. This accident was between a Ford pickup truck, traveling westbound, and a semi, traveling eastbound.

The pickup driver lost control on the ice-covered road and veered into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with the semi. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reported that a 54-year-old female that was in the passenger seat of the ford sustained fatal injuries as a result.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the semi driver was taken to a local hospital via private vehicle.

During the crash investigation and cleanup, both directions of travel were temporarily closed. The UHP released the name of the 54-year-old woman, who was Scarleth Ramnarine of West Jordan.