UHSAA All-State Volleyball Teams Announced

The Utah High School Athletics Association (UHSAA) released their selections for the 2024-25 Volleyball All-State teams. Five senior girls from Emery and Carbon counties were chosen for their hard work and achievements throughout the season.

Kate Nielson (Emery, M/RS) was selected for the 3A Second Team. Jabry Sharp (Emery, OH/S) was selected for the 3A Third Team. Jacie Jensen (Carbon, OH/S) and Kali Jensen (Emery, S/M) were both selected for the 3A Honorable Mention Team. Pinnacle’s Heather Kerr (MB), was selected for the 1A Honorable Mention Team.