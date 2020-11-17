UHSAA Discusses Ramifications of Governor’s Mandate

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Executive Committee met last week to discuss the effects of the Governor’s statewide mandate on extracurricular activities, including winter sports. Basketball teams across the state were planning to hold tryouts last week and tip off the season this week. The Governor’s hold on high school sports took away that possibility, leaving many questioning if or when the winter sport’s season will begin. In an effort to provide answers, assuming the Governor does not extend the executive health order past Nov. 23, the UHSAA released the following information.

Basketball, drill, swim and wrestling teams may resume practices on Nov. 24. Competitions for basketball and swim may begin as early as Dec. 3 while wrestling matches can start on Dec. 15.

The most significant changes have come to the drill season. Drill competitions have already been pushed out to 2021. The UHSAA is still planning on allowing a four-competition season for each school before state, though the dates for the state competition will not change at this time. This will result in an extremely condensed competition season. The RPI for drill will be suspended this year, meaning all teams will reach the state tournament. Teams will then be randomly assigned their order of performance, and from there the top eight teams will advance to the final weekend.

Thanksgiving moratorium and Christmas moratorium remain from Nov. 26-29 and Dec. 23-27, respectively. With that in mind, if the health order is lifted, basketball coaches will have just two days to hold tryouts before Thanksgiving and then have three days for practices before potentially starting their season on Dec. 3. Check back to ETV News as we approach Nov. 23 and more information is available.