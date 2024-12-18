UHSAA Football All-State Teams Announced

Deseret News and the Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) released their selections for the 2A and 3A All-State football teams. The teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

For the 2A First Team selections, Emery’s Porter Hurdsman (WR) finished the season with 64 receptions, 1,024 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kalib O’Neil (LT) was also selected for his lead role on the offensive line, as well as the team’s three-year starter. Ty Yost (S) was the final selection on First Team, ending the season with 82 tackles and three interceptions, as well as three return touchdowns.

For the Second Team selections, Treven Gilbert (QB) completed 63% of his passes for 2,583 yards and 34 touchdowns. Hayden Abrams (WR) ended the season with 41 receptions, 656 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jaxon Johnson (S) finished the season with 53 tackles and an interception. He was also great on offense, leading his team in rushing yards with 584 and eight touchdowns. Braxton Butler (LB) was the final selection from Emery for the Second Team selections. Butler was a defensive presence for his team ending the season with 59 tackles, an interception and a sack. He was solid on offense as well, with 275 reception yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans.

For the 2A Honorable Mentions, Deacon Mangum (WR) ended his season with 31 receptions, 374 yards and five touchdowns. Josh Howard (C) was fantastic at doing his job on the offensive unit, protecting his quarterback for multiple years on the Varsity squad. Calvin Hadfield (RG) was also recognized for his great protection on the offensive line for multiple seasons on the Varsity squad.

In the 3A All-State selections, the Carbon Dinos had two recipients on the Honorable Mention team. Maddux Willson (TE) was solid all year, leading the team in receptions with 43 and touchdowns with five. Willson also had 373 yards on 8.67 yards per catch. Deegan Richards (S) finished the year with 57 tackles, leading the Dinos, as well as an interception.