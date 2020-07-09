UHSAA Plans to Move Ahead with Fall Sports

Photo by Dusty Butler

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees met on Thursday morning to discuss the state’s plan for fall sports and activities. At the conclusion, the board unanimously approved all sports and activities for the upcoming 2020-21 school year. The board will meet again in three weeks for reevaluation, but the decision is another positive step forward in the midst of the coronavirus.

Along with the approval, UHSAA released detailed guidelines for procedures in three different phases, including green, yellow and orange. The phases will pertain to individual counties in the state. Per those guidelines, competitions will continue as long as the participating counties remain in the yellow or green phase. Once a county is moved into the orange phase, they will not be allowed to participate.

Below are full details of the guidelines in the corresponding phases.