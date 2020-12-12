Uinta Basin Railway Draft Environmental Impact Statement Comment Period Extended

Press Release

The Surface Transportation Board’s (Board) Office of Environmental Analysis (OEA) issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway in the above-captioned proceeding on Oct. 30, 2020. The issuance of the Draft EIS initiated a 45-day public comment period and comments were originally due by Dec. 14, 2020. OEA is issuing this Notice to advise the public and all interested parties that the comment period will be extended an additional 45 days. Comments on the Draft EIS are now due by Jan. 28, 2021. OEA held six online public meetings during the original comment period and will not be holding any additional public meetings during the extended comment period.

OEA is extending the comment period for the Draft EIS in response to requests from the Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation and various advocacy organizations, including Utah Tar Sands Resistance, Center for Biological Diversity, Western Resources Advocates, Mountain Lion Foundation, Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, WildEarth Guardians, Living Rives/Colorado Riverkeeper, and Argyle Wilderness Preservation Alliance.

Those requesters state that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the ability of stakeholders and the public to fully review and comment on the Draft EIS within the original 45-day comment period. Due to the unique challenges posed by the pandemic, OEA believes that a 45-day comment period extension is warranted. After the close of the extended comment period, OEA will prepare a Final EIS that responds to comments received on the Draft EIS. When deciding whether to authorize construction and operation of the proposed rail line, the Board will consider the Draft EIS, the Final EIS, and all environmental comments that are received. Any comments previously submitted on the Draft EIS do not need to be resubmitted.

Comments submitted by mail should be addressed to: Joshua Wayland, Surface Transportation Board, c/o ICF 9300 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031, Attention: Environmental filing, Docket No. FD 36284. Comments may also be filed electronically on the Board-sponsored project website, www.uintabasinrailwayeis.com.