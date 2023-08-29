Uintah Basin Rodeos Great for Carbon, Emery Athletes

Dalton Allred

By Julie Johansen

The Duchesne County Complex was the venue for the Uintah Basin #1 and #2 rodeos on Aug. 24-26. Several rodeo athletes from both the Carbon and Emery rodeo teams scored in the top ten, adding to their points for state champion spots next spring.

Emery’s Dalton Allred was the big winner, earning two first place buckles and 20 points in bull riding. Other Emery Team members capturing first place were Shaynee Fox in goat tying, Wyatt Fox in light rifle, Monty Christiansen in reining cow horse and Hesston McArthur in JV bulls.

On Friday, Kamz Rich earned second in bulls, and Gracie Huntington and Graycee Mills took sixth and eighth in breakaway roping, respectively. Charity Greenhalgh finished seventh in goat tying, Ryter Ekker took fifth in light rifle, and Whit Weber earned seventh in reining cow horse. Saturday placers for Emery were Charity Greenhalgh, eighth in goats, and Ryter Ekker and Wyatt Fox in third and fourth, respectively, in the rifle shoot.

Carbon rodeo team members scoring on Friday were Shalako Gunter with a first place finish in trap shoot, Kaden Donathan, who took ninth in steer wrestling, and Kashley Rhodes and Hayden Tonc in third and fourth, respectively, in light rifle.

Earning top ten spots on Saturday at the Uintah Basin #2 Rodeo were Maddison Nielson, seventh in breakaway; Ean Ellis, sixth in tie down roping; Kashley Rhodes, fifth in rifle; Hayden Tonc, eighth in rifle; and Shalako Gunter, ninth in the trap shoot.

With a break over the Labor Day weekend, the Emery team will then host its home rodeo on Sept. 8 and 9. The Sevier Rodeo will share the weekend with Emery at the Salina Black Hawk Arena.