UJHSRA Members on Rodeo Trail Again

By Julie Johansen

Utah Junior High School Rodeo Association (UJHSRA) members competed at the Southern Utah Rodeo in Hurricane on Feb. 26 and 27. The Emery rodeo club had an excellent showing after a few months off during the winter.

On Friday, Maddison Nielson placed second in girls’ breakaway. Orrin McElprang earned third in saddle bronc steer riding while Ean Ellis took first in tie down roping. Stace Gilbert and partner Tad Williams were fifth in team roping followed by Zane Magnuson and Ethan Gilbert in sixth. McKlane Duncan, Trent Gilbert and Kanyon Mills all placed in the boys’ breakaway, taking first, third and sixth, respectively. Partners Ean Mills and Nielson placed seventh in ribbon roping.

On Saturday, Kamz Rich and McElprang were second and third in bull riding. Shaynee Fox scored seventh in girls’ breakaway and Whit Weber was third in saddle bronc steer riding. Will Jeffs was fifth in tie down roping as well as 10th in ribbon roping with partner Charity Greenhalgh. Stace Gilbert was second in breakaway while Weber placed eighth.

The junior high rodeo schedule includes one more weekend in Hurricane on March 26 and 27 before moving to Tremonton on April 16 and 17. The shooting sports schedule includes Ogden on April 2, Price on April 8, Spanish Fork on April 23, Tremonton on April 30 and Heber on May 7. State finals for the UJHSRA is scheduled for May 27-29 in Heber City, Utah.