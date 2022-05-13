Unable to Close It Out

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans began Thursday’s slate of games in the winner’s bracket, though right off the bat they had to face #4 South Summit. It was the Lady Wildcats that jumped out on top with one run in the second and third innings. Then, in the fifth, Emery battled back with five runs to go out in front, 5-2, but this one was far from over. South Summit answered with four runs in the next half inning to lead 6-4.

Emery then scored three runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh to go up 11-6. Disaster struck in the bottom of the seventh as South Summit stormed all the way back to score six runs and win it 12-11.

At the plate, Tylee Norton went 3-5 with a triple and three runs scored. Cambrie Jensen went 2-4 with four RBIs to lead the team while Taija Olsen and Maddy Childs each finished 2-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Then, in the consolation bracket, Emery took on Union. Jensen hit a solo shot in the second inning to put Emery on top. Unfortunately, that would be all the offense the Spartans would muster. Union held Emery to just three hits and capitalized on three errors to score two runs in each of the last two innings.

The Cougars would take the contest 4-1 and by so doing, eliminate the Spartans. Childs pitched all seven innings and gave up the four runs, but just one was earned.

The Lady Spartans’ season has come to a close with 16-9 record.