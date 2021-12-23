Unable to Hold On

Carbon was in Nephi on Monday night to take on the Wasps. After an extremely tight half, Juab was up 24-23. The Wasps extended their lead to five until the Dinos closed off the third quarter with a 14-0 run to go up 40-31.

The Wasps retook the lead 48-43 when Jackson Griffeth hit back-to-back buckets to pull within one. Griffeth would go on to score three straight three-point shots to give the Dinos a 56-52 lead. Unfortunately, Carbon was unable to close the door and Juab tied the game to send it to overtime.

It was all Wasps in the extra period as Juab outscored Carbon 12-4 to win 68-60. Griffeth finished the night with 26 points, followed by Chet Anderson with 18 and Braxton Stevenson with 14. The Dinos (3-7) have a bit of a break until they play American Leadership Academy (4-7) on the road on January 7.