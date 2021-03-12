United Way of Eastern Utah Now Accepting Applications for Board Members

The United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) announced that the organization is now accepting nominations and applications for four board member positions for 2021 through 2024.

United Way of Eastern Utah Director Megan Cummings stated that the board meets monthly to discuss what United Way is doing and ensure that they are following the strategic plan and budget. Currently, they are discussing what they can do as an organization now that many are being vaccinated against COVID-19 and there is a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

“Can we host activities again this spring and summer? Can we hold fundraisers and diaper drives and shoe drives again? 2020 was a strange year, and we plan to come back better than ever this year,” Cummings stated.

Applications will be accepted by letter or e-mail and must be received by May 14 to be considered valid. The nominations will be voted on by the current 2020-21 United Way of Eastern Utah Board at the regularly-scheduled board meeting on May 21. The Board of Directors will hold office for a term of three years with a maximum of three consecutive terms in office.

United Way of Eastern Utah’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities. Cummings stated that it is a broad mission, but it is one that everyone can contribute to. She remarked that the board is important in recognizing and vocalizing what the community may need, as well as connecting with community members, local organizations and business leaders.

“We can all do something to improve lives – call a neighbor to check in, help a kid with their homework, help someone up when they’ve fallen,” Cummings said.

The current board, according to Cummings, has a great mix of skills as well as a sincere commitment to helping the most vulnerable among us. The current executive board of directors include Nick Tatton as board president, Jamiee Tolich as vice president, Aubrie Carpenter as the secretary and Greg Cook as the treasurer.

The 2021-22 UWEU Board of Directors will be installed info office on July 16 of this year. Those that have questions may call (435) 637-8911 or email liveunited@uweu.org. Applications can be obtained through those avenues as well, or by clicking here.