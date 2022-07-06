United Way of Eastern Utah Shoe Drive Underway

Press Release

When your feet hurt, it is hard to think about anything else. Now, imagine you are an elementary school student and your aching toes are interfering with your ability to pay attention to the math lesson.

The United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) wants all local kids to have sturdy, well-fitting shoes on their feet when they return to the classrooms this fall. Local residents can help make this happen by donating a pair of new shoes for the Soles2Souls Pop Up Shoe Shop.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the United Way of Eastern Utah will host the pop-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Price City Peace Garden. At the giveaway, local families will receive one free pair of shoes per child, ages preschool through high school.

During the month of July, community members can help with this effort by donating pairs of new shoes for the giveaway. Donation boxes are set up at Zion’s Bank in Price and Huntington, Wells Fargo Bank in Price, and Washington Federal Bank in Price. Additionally, a collection box is located at the United Way of Eastern Utah office at the Price City Hall. Please donate only new shoes. All sizes, from toddler 4 to men’s/women’s size 10, are needed.

“For many years, the United Way of Eastern Utah has operated its Soles2Souls program, providing shoes to kids who need them after receiving in-school referrals,” said UWEU Executive Director Pam Boyd. “As local families deal with high gas prices and rising inflation, we wanted to broaden our efforts. This shoe giveaway is open to all local families who could use some help with mounting back-to-school expenses. The donated shoes we receive in July will find their way to grateful feet in August and we are looking to our local community to help make this happen.”

For more information about the shoe drive or the pop-up shop event, contact the United Way of Eastern Utah office at (435) 637-8911 or liveunited@uweu.org.