United Way of Eastern Utah Thanks USUE Prehistoric Museum

The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum is offering one-time, free family passes to recipients of United Way’s 2021 Angel Tree program. Angel Tree, or Sub for Santa, is an annual Christmas gift initiative organized by United Way of Eastern Utah. Angel Tree screens low-income children, senior citizens and disabled adults and connects them with gift sponsors. Angel Tree participants are also connected with budgeting/finance classes and other important resources.

In December 2021, United Way’s Angel Tree program served more than 400 people.

“We really appreciate community partners, like the museum, who share our focus on strengthening the community,” said United Way Board President Nick Tatton. “Some Angel Tree families have lived here their whole lives but haven’t ever been to the museum. Now, they can visit and maybe build a lifelong interest in history, geology and paleontology.”

Around the holidays, United Way partners with sponsor groups such as The Clampers, Castleview Hospital, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Kiwanis, East Carbon City, the Children’s Justice Center, Emery Telcom, individuals and others.

“We emphasize that the Angel Tree program is not just about a new toy or a new pair of socks, although it’s nice to get a new toy and new socks,” said United Way Director Megan Cummings. “Angel Tree is a starting point for connecting vulnerable people with resources that can help them improve their lives with the support of their community. This partnership with the museum showcases the importance of community.”

Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Tim Riley and museum staff for welcoming visitors, creating thought-provoking installations and elevating Eastern Utah.

Angel Tree recipients from 2021 have until June 30, 2022 to redeem their one-time, free entry to the museum. Please visit www.eastern.usu.edu/museum for hours of operation, face mask policy, directions and more.

About United Way of Eastern Utah

Focusing on “Health, Education and Financial Stability,” United Way of Eastern Utah has served the region since 1981 through community programs and partnerships. In addition to the Angel Tree, United Way’s programs include shoes for schoolchildren, travel assistance for cancer patients, scholarships for high school seniors, coalition work and more.