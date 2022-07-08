United Way Seeks Day of Caring Projects

Press Release

It’s easy to spot a community where neighbors care about each other – trash is picked up, weeds are plucked out and special projects line the avenues.

The Price area is that kind of community. On Saturday, Sept. 10, residents of Carbon County will have the opportunity to again demonstrate how much they love the place they call home during the United Way of Eastern Utah’s (UWEU) annual Day of Caring event.

“The Day of Caring is a great tradition,” said UWEU Board Chairman Nick Tatton. “Our United Way mission is to mobilize the caring power of community and I can’t think of a better demonstration than this annual volunteer event.”

During Day of Caring, hundreds of volunteers gather to complete projects that include everything from sprucing up parks and roadways to washing emergency vehicles to providing outdoor cleanup for neighbors who need a hand. But before the worker bees can get busy, local residents can help determine the project list for the Sept. 10 event.

“We are now compiling our list of projects for the Day of Caring and we would love to hear from anyone who has a work crew suggestion,” said UWEU Executive Director Pam Boyd. “Please give us a call or shoot us an email to let us know where work crews are needed.”

To make a Day of Caring project request, email liveunited@uweu.org. Please provide a brief summary of what needs to be done and a contact name. If the project proposed in on private property, please provide the property owner’s contact information. On the actual Day of Caring, volunteers can select a work assignment from the list of approved projects.

Day of Caring project requests are due Monday, Aug. 15. For additional information or questions, contact United Way of Eastern Utah at (435) 637-8911 or liveunited@uweu.org.